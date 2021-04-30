Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Trading Up 1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 5,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.