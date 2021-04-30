Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $34.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

