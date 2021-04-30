GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $946,068.44 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $946,068.44 and approximately $402.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

