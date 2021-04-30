Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 636,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,966. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday.
Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.
