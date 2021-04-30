Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 636,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,966. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

