Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of GDEN opened at $33.68 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

