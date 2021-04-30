Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $269,429.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

