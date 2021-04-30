GoldFund 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $654.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $511,424.61 and approximately $654.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006701 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001349 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

