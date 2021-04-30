Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GXSFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

