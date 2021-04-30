Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GXSFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
