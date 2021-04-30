Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

