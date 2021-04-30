Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,478 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.