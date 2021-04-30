Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $195.35. 3,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,152. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

