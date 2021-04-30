Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 363.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 68,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,862. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

