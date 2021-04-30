Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.68. 286,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,235. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $342.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

