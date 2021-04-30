Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

