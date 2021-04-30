Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.71. 1,624,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.06 and a 200 day moving average of $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

