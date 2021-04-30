Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 594 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $260.41. 81,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

