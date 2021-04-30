Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,577. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

