Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.92. 94,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

