Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Update

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $23,164,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,405,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,095. Good Works Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

