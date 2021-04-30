Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.6%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.51 and last traded at $109.51. Approximately 486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

