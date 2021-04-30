Gossip Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $17,784.73 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

