GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 1,602 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

