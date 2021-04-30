Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.03

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.03 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 2,332,159 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.