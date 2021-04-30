Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.