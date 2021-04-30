Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Great Ajax worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several analysts have commented on AJX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.