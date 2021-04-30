Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.28

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$44.96. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.40, with a volume of 105,455 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

