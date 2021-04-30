Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:GWB opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.
In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GWB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
