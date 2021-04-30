Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:GWB opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.