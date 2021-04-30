Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $276.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

