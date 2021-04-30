Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green PolkaDot Box stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335. Green PolkaDot Box has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

