Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Green PolkaDot Box stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335. Green PolkaDot Box has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.