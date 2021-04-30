Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $33.93 million. Greenlane reported sales of $33.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNLN. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $582,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

