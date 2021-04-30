Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.87% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

