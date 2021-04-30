Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,566. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

