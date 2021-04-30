Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $850.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 21940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 807.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 788.97. The company has a market cap of £278.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

