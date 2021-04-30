Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 15,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,338. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.