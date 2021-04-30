Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Griffon stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,614. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

