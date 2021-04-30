Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

GFF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

