Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

AVAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 75,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

