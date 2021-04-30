GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.78. GWG shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 33,627 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GWG by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

