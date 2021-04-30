GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $640.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

