GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Chubb by 950.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.89. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

