GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 635.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

