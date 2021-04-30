GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

