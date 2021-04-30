GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

