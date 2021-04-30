GWM Advisors LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

