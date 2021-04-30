GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

