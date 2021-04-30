GWM Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

