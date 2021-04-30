GWM Advisors LLC Sells 196,663 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,663 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

