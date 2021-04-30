GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

