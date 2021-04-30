GXChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.10 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $73.64 million and $24.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,192,639 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

