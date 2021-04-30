H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.63

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.63 and traded as high as $68.66. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 377,377 shares.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.